Daily Pivots: (S1) 199.19; (P) 199.92; (R1) 200.62; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 198.73 support will indicate rejection by 200.53 high, and short term topping at 200.72. Bias will be back on the downside for 197.07 resistance turned support. On the upside, however, firm break of 200.72 will confirm larger up trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend is expected to continue. Sustained trading above 200.53 will pave the way to 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62.