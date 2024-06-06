Daily Pivots: (S1) 198.08; (P) 198.92; (R1) 200.48; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Current development suggests that rise from 191.34 has completed at 200.72 after rejection by 200.53. On the downside, break of 197.18 will resume the fall to 155.02. Further break of 195.02 will target 191.34 support next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 188.63 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend is expected to continue. Sustained trading above 200.53 will pave the way to 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62.