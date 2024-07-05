Fri, Jul 05, 2024 @ 10:23 GMT
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 205.24; (P) 205.82; (R1) 206.36; More

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations would be seen below 206.15. Further rise is expected as long as 200.72 resistance turned support holds. Firm break of 100% projection of 191.34 to 200.72 from 197.18 at 206.56 will target 138.2% projection at 210.17.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 155.33 to 188.63 from 178.32 at 211.62. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 197.18 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

