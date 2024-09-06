Fri, Sep 06, 2024 @ 11:13 GMT
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 188.18; (P) 188.98; (R1) 189.90; More

GBP/JPY’s break of 188.23 support suggests that rebound from 180.00 has already completed at 193.45, ahead of 55 D EMA. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 180.00. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 208.09. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 193.45 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Current development suggests that the first leg has completed and the range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09.

