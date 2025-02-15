GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s strong rebound last week suggests that fall from 198.94 has completed at 187.04 already. But with a temporary top formed at 193.04, initial bias remains neutral this week first. Overall, corrective pattern from 180.00 is extending, possibly with rebound from 187.04 as another upleg. Above 193.04 will target 194.73 resistance first. Firm break there will solidify this case and target 198.94 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

In the longer term picture, while a medium term top was formed at 208.09 (2024 high), it’s still early to conclude that the up trend from 122.75 (2016 low) has completed. But GBP/JPY is at least in a medium term corrective phase, with risk of correction to 55 M EMA (now at 173.92).