GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY surged to 196.38 last week but failed to sustain above 195.95 resistance and retreated. Nevertheless, downside is contained well above 190.22 support so far. Initial bias remains neutral this week, and further rise is in favor. On the upside, firm break of 195.95 will suggest that whole choppy decline from 199.79 has completed, and target this resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 175.94 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

In the longer term picture, while a medium term top was formed at 208.09 (2024 high), it’s still early to conclude that the up trend from 122.75 (2016 low) has completed. But GBP/JPY is at least in a medium term corrective phase, with risk of correction to 55 M EMA (now at 175.85).