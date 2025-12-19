Daily Pivots: (S1) 207.68; (P) 208.35; (R1) 208.82; More…

GBP/JPY’s up trend resumed by breaking through 208.92 and intraday bias is back on the upside, next target is 61.8% projection of 184.35 to 205.30 from 199.04 at 211.98. On the downside, below 207.94 support will turn intraday bias and bring consolidations again.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is resuming. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 to 208.09 from 184.35 at 220.90. On the downside, break of 199.04 support is needed to indicate medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pullback.