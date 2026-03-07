GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY gyrated in tight range below 212.10 temporary top last week. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Overall, price actions from 214.98 are seen as a corrective pattern that could extend further. On the upside, break of 212.10 will resume the rebound from 207.20 to retest 214.98 high. On the downside, though, break of 207.20 will resume the fall from 214.98, to correct whole rally from 184.35.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 201.84) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is in progress. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 184.02) holds.