Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Overall, price actions from 214.98 are seen as a corrective pattern that could extend further. On the upside, break of 212.10 will resume the rebound from 207.20 to retest 214.98 high. On the downside, though, break of 207.20 will resume the fall from 214.98, to correct whole rally from 184.35.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 202.80) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.