GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY edged higher last week but failed to break through 213.28 resistance and retreated. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 213.28 will resume the rise from 207.20 to retest 214.98 high. However, break of 210.77 will bring deeper fall back to 209.15 support and below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 203.13) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is in progress. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 184.92) holds.