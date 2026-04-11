GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY’s strong rally last week suggests that consolidation from 214.98 might have completed at 209.58, and larger up trend is resuming. Initial bias stays on the upside for retesting 214.98 first. Firm break there will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 199.04 to 214.98 from 209.58 at 219.43. On the downside, below 213.47 minor support will delay the bullish case, and turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Firm break of 214.98 will target 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 204.10) holds, even in case of another deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 116.83 (2011 low) is in progress. Next target is 251.09 (2007 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 M EMA (now at 184.92) holds.