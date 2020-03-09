Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2979; (P) 1.3015; (R1) 1.3082; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside at this point. As noted before, correction from 1.3514 should have completed at 1.2725, after hitting 50% retracement of 1.1958 to 1.3514 at 1.2736. Decisive break of 1.3209 should confirm this bullish case and target a test on 1.3514. On the downside, break of 1.2993 will dampen this bullish view and turn bias to the downside for 1.2725 low instead.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1958 is expected resume after correction from 1.3514 completes. Next target is 1.4376 key resistance. Reactions from there would decide whether it’s in consolidation from 1.1946 (2016 low). Or, firm break of 1.4376 will indicate long term bullish reversal. However, sustained break of 1.2582 resistance turned support will dampen these views and bring retest of 1.1958 low instead.