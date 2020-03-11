Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2817; (P) 1.2971; (R1) 1.3060; More…

GBP/USD edged lower to 1.2827 today but quickly recovered. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Prior rejection by 1.3209 resistance argues that corrective fall from 1.3514 might not be over yet. Break of 1.2725 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.1958 to 1.3514 at 1.2552. On the upside, though, break of 1.3209 will confirm completion of the correction from 1.3514 and bring retest of this high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1958 is expected resume after correction from 1.3514 completes. Next target is 1.4376 key resistance. Reactions from there would decide whether it’s in consolidation from 1.1946 (2016 low). Or, firm break of 1.4376 will indicate long term bullish reversal. However, sustained break of 1.2582 resistance turned support will dampen these views and bring retest of 1.1958 low instead.