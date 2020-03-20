Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1395; (P) 1.1594; (R1) 1.1715; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.1409 temporary low. Some more sideway trading could be seen. But upside should be limited by 1.2129 resistance to bring another decline. Break of 1.1409 will resume whole decline from 1.3514. Though, touching of 1.2129 will indicate short term bottoming and bring lengthier consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) has just resumed. Next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.7190 to 1.1946 from 1.3514 at 1.0273. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3514 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.