Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2276; (P) 1.2331; (R1) 1.2387; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral as it’s still bounded in range of 1.2164/2647. On the downside, break of 1.2164 will indicate completion of rebound from 1.1409. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 1.1409 low. On the upside, break of 1.2647 will extend the rebound instead.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture,while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is no indication of trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. Next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.7190 to 1.1946 from 1.3514 at 1.0273. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3514 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.