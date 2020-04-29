Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2378; (P) 1.2448; (R1) 1.2492; More…

GBP/USD is staying in range of 1.2164/2647 and intraday bias remains neutral. Another rise would remain mildly in favor as long as 1.2164 support holds. On the upside, break of will extend the rebound from 1.1409 towards 1.3200 resistance. On the downside, break of 1.2164 will indicate completion of rebound from 1.1409. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 1.1409 low.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is no indication of trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. Next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.7190 to 1.1946 from 1.3514 at 1.0273. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.3514 resistance holds, in case of strong rebound.