Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2464; (P) 1.2559; (R1) 1.2644; More….

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.2813 short term top is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside. Sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 1.2459) will argue that whole rebound from 1.1409 has completed. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 1.2065 support for confirmation. On the upside, above 1.2653 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2813 instead.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.