Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2521; (P) 1.2604; (R1) 1.2655; More….

GBP/USD is staying in range of 1.2454/2813 and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 1.2813 will resume larger rise from 1.1409. On the downside, though, sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 1.2470) will argue that whole rebound from 1.1409 has completed. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 1.2065 support for confirmation.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for rend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.