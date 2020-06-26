Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2383; (P) 1.2424; (R1) 1.2458; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first. Fall from 1.2813 is in favor to continue. Break of 1.2334 will target 1.2065 support first. Firm break there will confirm completion of rebound from 1.1409 at 1.2813. However, on the upside, break of 1.2542 will argue that the fall from 1.2813 might be completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.2587/2813 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.