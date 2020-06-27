GBP/USD’s fall from 1.2813 extended last week despite brief recovery. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 1.2065 support. Decisive break there will confirmation completion of whole rebound from 1.1409. Deeper decline would then be seen to retest 1.1409 low. However, on the upside, break of 1.2542 will argue that the fall from 1.2813 might be completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.2587/2813 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.

In the longer term picture, long term outlook remains clearly bearish, as it’s held well below long term falling trend line that started back at 2116 (2007 high). Prior rejections by 55 month EMA also affirmed bearishness. Further fall is expected as long as 1.3514 resistance holds.