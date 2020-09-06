GBP/USD rose further to 1.3482 last week but retreated quickly since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week for consolidations first. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3053 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.3482 will resume the whole rise from 1.1409 to 1.3514 key resistance next. However, break of 1.3053 will indicate short term topping and initial rejection by 1.3514. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.2955) and below.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is still on 1.3514 resistance. Decisive break there should at least confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Further rise should be seen to 1.4376 resistance first. Though, rejection by 1.3514 will retain bearishness for resuming the down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, the case of long term bullish reversal is building up with breach of 55 month EMA. Bullish convergence conditions are also seen in weekly and monthly MACD. Decisive break of 1.3514 will argue that rise from 1.1409 is at least a medium term up trend that corrects that fall from 2.1161 (2007 high). We’ll find out soon.