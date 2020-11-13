Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3075; (P) 1.3152; (R1) 1.3196; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point and another remains in favor. Another rise remains in favor. On the upside, break of 1.3313 will extend the rebound from 1.2675 to retest 1.3482 high. However, on the downside, firm break of 1.3118 minor support support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2853 support instead.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.3514 key resistance. Decisive break there should also come with sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3307). That should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.4376 resistance and above. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.3514 will maintain medium term bearishness for another lower below 1.1409 at a later stage.