<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3266; (P) 1.3429; (R1) 1.3513; More…

GBP/USD retreats notably after failing to break through 1.3624 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral and some more consolidations could be seen. On the upside, break of 1.3624 will resume whole rise form 1.1409. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1409 to 1.3482 from 1.2675 at 1.3956. However, firm break of 1.3134 will confirm short term topping and turn bias to the downside for deeper decline towards 1.2675 support.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.3514 key resistance. Decisive break there should also come with sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3308). That should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.4376 resistance and above. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.3514 will maintain medium term bearishness for another lower below 1.1409 at a later stage.