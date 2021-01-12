<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3452; (P) 1.3513; (R1) 1.3574; More…

GBP/USD rebounds notably today but stays below 1.3702 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first and another rise is in favor. On the upside, break of 1.3702 will resume whole rise from 1.1409 to 61.8% projection of 1.1409 to 1.3482 from 1.2675 at 1.3956. On the downside, break of 1.3428 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back, to 1.3134 support next.

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.3514 structural resistance and sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3328) should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Rise from there should now extend to 1.4376 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2675 support holds.