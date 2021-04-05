<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3813; (P) 1.3833; (R1) 1.3853; More….

GBP/USD’s rebound resumed by breaking 1.3846 minor resistance intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.4000 resistance. Decisive break there should confirm that corrective pull back from 1.4240 has completed with three waves down to 1.3669, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 1.2675 to 1.4240 at 1.3642. Retest of 1.4240 high should be seen next. On the downside, below 1.3808 minor support will dampen this view and turn bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 medium term bottom is in progress. Further rally would be seen to 1.4376 resistance and above. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. On the downside, break of 1.3482 resistance turned support is needed to be first indication of completion of the rise. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish even in case of deep pullback.