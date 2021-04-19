<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3758; (P) 1.3800; (R1) 1.3882; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral first. Fall from 1.4240 could still extend lower with 1.3917 resistance intact. Below 1.3668 support will target 1.3482 key resistance turned support. On the upside, firm break of 1.3917 will suggest that the correction has completed, and bring stronger rise to 1.4000 resistance first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. However, firm break of 1.3482 support will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 1.2675 support and below.