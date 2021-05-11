<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4018; (P) 1.4089; (R1) 1.4187; More…

Outlook in GBP/USD remains unchanged and intraday bias stays on the upside. Rise from 1.3668 is in progress for retesting 1.4240 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.1409 low for 1.4376 long term resistance next. On the downside, break of 1.4008 resistance turned support is needed to signal short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. However, firm break of 1.3482 support will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 1.2675 support and below.