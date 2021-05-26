<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4105; (P) 1.4158; (R1) 1.4200; More…

GBP/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.4232 and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, decisive break of 1.4240 will resume larger up trend for 1.4376 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.4098 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.4240 with another falling leg.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. However, firm break of 1.3482 support will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 1.2675 support and below.