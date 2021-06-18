<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3878; (P) 1.3944; (R1) 1.3991; More….

GBP/USD falls to as low as 1.3849 so far today and intraday bias remains on the downside. Current fall from 1.4248 is seen as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.3668 support. On the upside, above 1.3944 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring recovery first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. However, firm break of 1.3482 support will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 1.2675 support and below.