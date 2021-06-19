GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

Sat, Jun 19, 2021 @ 16:32 GMT
By ActionForex.com

GBP/USD’s sharp decline last week confirmed that consolidation pattern from 1.4240 has started the third leg. Initial bias remains on the downside this week for 1.3668 low and below. On the upside, above 1.3944 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring recovery first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. However, firm break of 1.3482 support will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 1.2675 support and below.

In the longer term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.1409, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Rise from there would target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Reaction from there would reveal whether rise from 1.1409 is just a correction, or developing into a long term up trend.

