GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD dived to as low as 1.3570 last week but rebounded from there. Initial bias remains neutral this week for some consolidations first. Deeper fall is expected as long as 1.3908 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.3570 will resume the fall from 1.4248 to 1.3482 resistance turned support first. Decisive break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164. On the upside, break of 1.3908 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.4248 high instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications. However, firm break of 1.3482 support will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed. GBP/USD would then be seen in another leg of long term range pattern between 1.1409 and 1.4376. Deeper fall could then be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.2493, and even below.

In the longer term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.1409, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Rise from there would target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Reaction from there would reveal whether rise from 1.1409 is just a correction, or developing into a long term up trend.