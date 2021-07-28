<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3799; (P) 1.3847; (R1) 1.3926; More….

Outlook in GBP/USD remains neutral as focus stays on 1.3908 resistance. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting this high. On the downside, below 1.3766 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 1.3570. Break there will resume the fall from 1.4248 to 1.3482 resistance turned support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications. However, firm break of 1.3482 support will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed. GBP/USD would then be seen in another leg of long term range pattern between 1.1409 and 1.4376. Deeper fall could then be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.2493, and even below.