GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.3601 extended high last week but stayed below 1.3785 resistance. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside. Break of 1.3785 will turn bias to the upside for 1.3982 resistance. Firm break there will indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed and bring retest of this high. On the downside, below 1.3601 will resume the fall from 1.4248 to 1.3482 resistance turned support next.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248, after failing 1.4376 resistance. Fall from there could either be correcting the rise form 1.1409, or starting another falling leg inside long term sideway pattern. In either case, sustained break of 1.3482 resistance turned support will target 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164 first. Break there will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.

In the longer term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.1409, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Rise from there would target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Reaction from there would reveal whether rise from 1.1409 is just a correction, or developing into a long term up trend.