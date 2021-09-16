<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3805; (P) 1.3830; (R1) 1.3866; More…

GBP/USD is still staying in range and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.3912 will target 1.3982 resistance next. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Stronger rally would then be seen back to 1.4248 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3725 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.3570/3601 support zone instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, we’d still treat price actions from 1.4248 as a corrective move. That is, up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is in favor to resume. Decisive break of 1.4376 key resistance (2018 high) would indeed carry long term bullish implications. However, sustained break of 1.3482 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164, or even further to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.