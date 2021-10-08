<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3578; (P) 1.3608; (R1) 1.3645; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is back on the upside as rebound from 1.3410 is trying to resume. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.3730) will affirm near term bullishness and target 1.3912 key resistance. On the downside, though, break of 1.3542 minor support will retain near term bearishness, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3410 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 is at least a correction to the up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low). Such correction could extend to 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164 before completion. However, considering the rejection by 1.4376 key resistance (2018 high), sustained trading below 1.3164 will argue that it’s indeed a bearish trend reversal and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.2493. Nevertheless, break of 1.3912 resistance will revive medium term bullishness and target 1.4248/4376 resistance zone again.