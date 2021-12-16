<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3196; (P) 1.3239; (R1) 1.3306; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.3351 support turned resistance indicates that a short term bottom was formed at 1.3158 already. More importantly, it’s the first sign that correction from 1.4248 has complete with three waves down to 1.3158, after defending 1.3164 key medium term fibonacci level. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.3570 support turned resistance first. Firm break there will affirm this bullish case. On the downside, however, sustained break of 1.3164 will carry larger bearish implications.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164. Sustained break there will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed at 1.4248, after rejection by 1.4376 long term resistance. That will revive some medium term bearishness and and target 61.8% retracement at 1.2493. However, strong rebound from current level will revive that case and up trend from 1.1409 is still in progress, and probably ready to resume.