Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3646; (P) 1.3680; (R1) 1.3737; More…

GBP/USD’s rise from 1.3158 is in progress and hits as high as 1.3746 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 1.3833 resistance first. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high. On the downside, below 1.3619 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rise will remain in favor as long as 55 day EMA (now at 1.3479) holds.

In the bigger picture, strong support was seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164. The development suggests that up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target will be 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Nevertheless sustained break of 1.3164 will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.