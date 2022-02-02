<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3464; (P) 1.3496; (R1) 1.3557; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.3523 minor resistance suggests that fall from 1.3748 is completed at 1.3356. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.3748 resistance first. Firm break there will revive the case that correction from 1.4248 has completed with three waves down to 1.3158. Further rally should then be seen through 1.3833 to retest 1.4248 high. On the downside, though, below 1.3356 will bring retest of 1.3158 low.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164 holds, up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target will be 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Nevertheless sustained break of 1.3164 will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.