Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3549; (P) 1.3589; (R1) 1.3639; More…

GBP/USD’s sharp fall and break of 1.3515 minor support suggests that rebound from 1.3356 has completed at 1.3627 already. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.3356 support first. Break will resume the decline from 1.3748 to retest 1.3158 low. On the upside, however, above 1.3627 will resume the rebound for 1.3748 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164 holds, up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target will be 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Nevertheless sustained break of 1.3164 will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.