GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD dropped to as low as 1.3272 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Break of 1.3356 support suggests resumption of fall from 1.3748. Further decline is in favor as long as 1.3485 support turned resistance holds. Break of 1.3272 will target 1.3158 low. However, firm break of 1.3485 will dampen this bearish view and turn bias back to the upside for 1.3641 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164 holds, up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target will be 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Nevertheless sustained break of 1.3164 will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.

In the longer term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.1409, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Rise from there would target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Reaction from there would reveal whether rise from 1.1409 is just a correction, or developing into a long term up trend.