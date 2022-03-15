<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2975; (P) 1.3027; (R1) 1.3053; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral with 4 hour MACD crossed above signal line. Some consolidations could be seen but further fall is expected with 1.3193 resistance intact. On the downside, below 1.2999 will target 100% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3158 from 1.3748 at 1.2658 next. However, firm break of 1.3193 will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming, or outlook will stay bearish.