Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3043; (P) 1.3101; (R1) 1.3152; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first, and outlook stays bearish with 1.3297 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 1.2999 low will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. However, firm break of 1.3297 will bring strong rebound through 55 day EMA (now at 1.3315) and above.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming, or outlook will stay bearish.