Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3049; (P) 1.3077; (R1) 1.3103; More…
GBP/USD drops notably today and focus is now on 1.2999 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3641 to 1.2999 from 1.3297 at 1.2900. In any case, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.
In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming, or outlook will stay bearish.