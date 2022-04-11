<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2986; (P) 1.3033; (R1) 1.3084; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside and outlook is unchanged. Current down trend from 1.4248 is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3641 to 1.2999 from 1.3297 at 1.2900. On the upside, break of 1.3165 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed confirm completion of the fall from 1.4248, or outlook will stay bearish.