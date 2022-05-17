<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2250; (P) 1.2290; (R1) 1.2362; More..

GBP/USD’s recovery from 1.2154 extends higher today but stays below 1.2637 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first and outlook remains bearish. On the downside, break of 1.2154 will resume the down trend from 1.4248 to 200% projection of 1.3641 to 1.2999 from 1.3297 at 1.2013 next. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 1.2637 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) at least at the same degree as the rise from 1.1409 (2020 low). That is, fall from 1.4248 could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409, or resuming the longer term down trend. In either case, deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2999 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low.