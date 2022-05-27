<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2567; (P) 1.2594; (R1) 1.2636; More..

GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.2154 extended with break of 1.2637 resistance. Intraday bias is now on the upside and further rally would be seen to 55 day EMA (now at 1.2756). Sustained break there will target 1.2999 support turned resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 1.2480 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.2154 low instead.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) at least at the same degree as the rise from 1.1409 (2020 low). That is, fall from 1.4248 could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409, or resuming the longer term down trend. In either case, deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2999 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low.