<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1886; (P) 1.2046; (R1) 1.2158; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside as down trend is still in progress. Sustained trading below 61.8% projection of 1.3297 to 1.2154 from 1.2666 at 1.1960 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.1523 next. On the upside, above 1.2206 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. On resumption, next target is 1.1409 low.