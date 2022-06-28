Tue, Jun 28, 2022 @ 15:48 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2225; (P) 1.2279; (R1) 1.2320; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral as sideway trading continues. Outlook stays bearish as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.1932 will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. However, firm break of 1.2666 will suggest medium term bottoming and bring stronger rebound back towards 1.3158 support turned resistance.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.3140).

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.