Tue, Jul 05, 2022 @ 20:18 GMT
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2070; (P) 1.2118; (R1) 1.2150; More

GBP/USD’s breach of 1.1932 support indicates down trend resumption. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Next near term target is 100% projection of 1.2666 to 1.1932 from 1.2405 at 1.1671. Break will accelerate further to 161.8% projection at 1.1217. On the upside, break of 1.2164 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.31403).

