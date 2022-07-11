<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1951; (P) 1.2004; (R1) 1.2087; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and more consolidation could be seen above 1.1874. Outlook remains bearish with 1.2405 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 1.1874 will resume larger down trend to 100% projection of 1.2666 to 1.1932 from 1.2405 at 1.1671. Break there will target 1.1409 long term support.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.3065).